((L): A young volunteer fills in details. (R): Artist Melinda Martinez freehands a depiction of the Old Mill | Photos by Mary O’Connor)

Wow! We at Bend Central District are so thankful for all of our volunteers and supporters for helping to install ProyectoMural. The mural now has all of the base coloring and some of the imagery, so the final volunteer days will be about building community and filling in the details.

There are a few volunteer days left this week! Sign up here: signupgenius.com.

bcdinitiative.org