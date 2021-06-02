Pawsitive Pale Ale Release Party to Benefit Brightside Animal Center

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.)

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. requests all paws on deck for a special release party featuring their newest brew, Pawsitive Pale Ale, on Saturday June 5 from 2-7pm at the 7th Street Pub in Redmond. One dollar of every Pawsitive Pale Ale six pack sale and a portion of merchandise, raffle tickets and draft sales from the release party will directly benefit BrightSide Animal Center (formerly Humane Society of Redmond). The 2021 Pawsitive Pale Ale (5.1 percent, 30 IBUs) is brewed for beer and dog lovers alike, and the clean and refreshing Pale Ale will have enthusiasts feeling good and doing good with every sip.

WHAT: Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Pawsitive Pale Ale Release Party, a fundraiser for BrightSide Animal Center

WHO: Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. & BrightSide Animal Center

WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 2-7pm

WHERE: Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. 7th Street Brewhouse 855 SW 7th Street, Redmond (map HERE)

OTHER: Event benefits BrightSide Animal Center through $1 of every Pawsitive Pale

Ale six-pack purchase, a portion of draft sales, Pawsitive Pale Ale merchandise sales and raffle proceeds.

Free, family friendly and pet-friendly (on leash)

BrightSide will also have adoptable pets onsite looking for their forever home.

Redmond photographer Nicole Gee will be on hand to take free pet portraits of animals and their human companions.

The Bend Axe Throwing mobile axe throwing unit will be onsite, as will cornhole boards for attendees to enjoy.

Free ice cream will be provided to all event attendees.

“It’s no secret that we love our rescue animals around the brewery, so partnering with BrightSide last year to release our Pawsitive IPA was a natural fit and a cause that the community really supported,” said Andy Rhine, general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., whose production facility is also based in Redmond. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with this year’s Pawsitive Pale Ale. Now everyone can enjoy a great beer this summer while knowing that they are also supporting rescue pets.”

Based in Redmond, BrightSide Animal Center’s mission is to provide sheltering, placement and prevention services to reduce animal homelessness and unnecessary euthenasia. The brewery’s deep appreciation of four-legged friends and BrightSide Animal Center’s cause laid the groundwork for the release of the first Pawsitive IPA in 2020. Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. celebrates ten years of giving to BrightSide Animal Center in 2021, the longstanding partnership hosts a series of fundraising efforts and events, including a weekly bingo night.

