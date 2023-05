Back Roads Blues Festival

Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

LIVE IN CONCERT

Saturday, May 27

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

With special guests: King Solomon Hicks and Bobby Rush

Back Roads Blues Festival is coming to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater this weekend. Come see Kenny Wayne Shepard & Joe Bonamassa, live in concert in Bend.

