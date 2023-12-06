RACO Pottery Show & Sale

(Pottery by RACO members)

The second weekend of December, Raku Artists of Central Oregon (RACO) will share unique, handmade decorative and functional ceramic ware by local artists at their pottery show and sale.

RACO originally began with an interest in the Raku process, and has now expanded to include other forms of high-fire and alternative glazing process. All pieces are hand-built clay art.

Join us December 9-10 from 10am-5pm at the Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., in Bend for some holiday shopping.

