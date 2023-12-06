Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer Returns to Sunriver’s Three Rivers School

(Aaron Meyer and kids | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer spent all day on December 5 conducting educational performances at Bend-La Pine School District’s Three Rivers School for every single student. Aaron has worked with Three Rivers students multiple times over the past 20+ years through Sunriver Music Festival’s Artist in Residence offerings.

Presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation in collaboration with Sunriver Music Festival this year, Aaron Meyer’s full day school program is prelude to his December 6 concert at the Tower Theatre to “Rock the Holidays” with his full band.

“Both Sunriver Music Festival and the Tower Theatre Foundation have been steadfast supporters of music education at our school,” explains Three Rivers’ Principal Tim Broadbent. “Sunriver Music Festival has provided countless instruments to our elementary music program, both our beginning and advanced bands, and our Otter Orchestra.” Students are often invited to matinee performances and in-school assemblies thanks to the Tower Theatre Foundation’s award-winning education and outreach program “LessonPLAN (Performing Live Arts Now)”.

Broadbent proudly points to the numbers with general music classes for all 265 elementary students plus middle school students actively participating in band or choir or guitar. Of music teacher Rebekka Nores, Broadbent adds. “She’s a remarkable teacher.” By the time they reach middle school, many of Nores’ students choose to participate in two or even three music classes and then continue on in music at high schools throughout the Bend-La Pine Schools district. Thanks to Nores’ broad musical knowledge and generously creative spirit, collaborations with visiting musicians are always welcomed. Acclaimed soloists often look forward to conducting a performance or workshop with Three Rivers students when in town for Sunriver Music Festival engagements.

Visit towertheatre.org or call 541-317-0700 for tickets to see Aaron Meyer “Rock the Holidays” tonight at the Tower Theatre.

