(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

A Few More Seats Are Open for Raise the Baton This Saturday

Come to the fundraising party on June 21 to help make the music happen! All proceeds benefit the Young Artists Scholarships and the Summer Festival concerts.

Raise the Baton Fundraising Party

Saturday, June 21 at 5pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, Bend

Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, it’s an inspiring evening of performances and conversation with advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

With the auction and sponsorship opportunities entertainingly emceed by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik, this is sure to be a fun evening, with a silent auction, paddle raise, music, and delicious family-style dining | see menu

Featured scholarship recipients, pictured at top, are Matthias Santucci, Spencer Holliday, Lucinda Mone, Nathan Stevenson, Casselin Clark

Cost is $125/person, including dinner and drinks and music.

Can’t attend Raise the Baton but still wish to contribute to the Young Artists Scholarships? Well, of course you can do that! Tap here to donate securely online and just comment “YAS” and we’ll make sure it goes directly to the young musicians’ scholarship awards. Thank you!

Summer Festival Artist Spotlight:

Pianist Stewart Goodyear

Proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Stewart Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser and composer. He has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world.

Goodyear will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major at the Festival’s Opening Night concert on Saturday, August 2, 7:30pm at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

“A crisp, emotionally radiant performance that combined dexterity and sensitivity in equal measure. Goodyear’s delivery of this music was breathtaking.” ~San Francisco Chronicle

Tickets Are on Sale Now for August’s Summer Festival!

In August 2025, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 48th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 2 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 13 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano recital and a Family Concert will be presented. Featured artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, cellist Mark Kosower and Festival concertmaster/violinist Yi Zhao. The Festival will also welcome a 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition medalist to be announced.

The Festival season also features music education events and masterclasses. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

Young Listeners’ Guild — Free Concert Tickets

Buy 1 Full Price Ticket, Get a Free Ticket for Age 17 & Under!

A limited number of free tickets are available for age 17 and under with the purchase of a regularly-priced concert ticket. Call 541-593-9310 to order.

Friends of the Festival help make the music happen.

Thank you for your donations.

sunrivermusic.org