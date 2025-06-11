Sunriver Art Fair Returns August 8-10

(Sunriver Art Fair shoppers in The Village. Photo courtesy of Sunriver Women’s Club)

The 15th Sunriver Art Fair returns to the scenic Village at Sunriver August 8-10, with over 80 artists bringing original, juried art to Central Oregon. Open from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9am to 3pm on Sunday, this “Village within the Village” has been a popular summer event for residents and visitors, and has been voted the Best Small Town Art Fair. The event is produced by the Sunriver Women’s Club as a major fundraiser for its community grant program.

There will be something for everyone at the fair at a range of prices, including jewelry, ceramics, paintings, and woodworks, photography and metalwork. Set in the popular Sunriver shopping venue, this is a family-friendly event with great dining and fun games for kids alongside the fair. Visitors can not only shop for great art but also watch many artists demonstrate how they create their work.

A drawing for recreation prizes will be held for those visitors who pick up a Sunriver Art Fair Passport, get it stamped by artists, and return it during the fair.

Local businesses are key partners in these efforts and this year, Michelle Powell Properties LP stepped up as a Diamond Partner with major support for SRWC activities.

The Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC) is a 501( c)3 nonprofit. All net proceeds from the Sunriver Art Fair support the SRWC philanthropic mission through the community grant program. The program gives to nonprofits and public schools that provide services in five priority areas (child safety, hunger prevention, safe housing, education and youth development, physical and mental health) and exclusively to people living in south Deschutes County.

sunriverartfair.org