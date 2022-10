(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Snowboarder Ben Ferguson makes his directorial debut, bringing together an elite crew of the world’s best riders, chasing storms and transitions, in a film that will inspire viewers to get out and ride. He is bringing his World Premier home to Bend this October!

Saturday, October 1, 7pm and 8:30pm at the Tower Theatre.

For more information click here.

Buy Tickets — 7pm

Buy Tickets — 8:30pm

towertheatre.org