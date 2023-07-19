Redmond Community Concert Association Announces 2023-24 Season

Season Subscriptions Now Available

The Redmond Community Concert Association (RCCA) announces its 2023-24 season of five concerts which runs from October to April. About to begin its 40th season, RCCA presents quality live entertainment at an affordable cost to the Central Oregon community.

The season will kick off on October 15 with Six Appeal, a world-class vocal ensemble infused with comedic timing and the energy of a rock band. This outstanding a cappella group takes you on a journey that spans decades of music, performing classic oldies to contemporary pop.

On November 5, The Moanin’ Frogs features six saxophones from soprano to bass and offers an electrifying approach to chamber music. Their award-winning dynamic and technically precise performances of classical, ragtime, jazz and pop delight fans across the globe.

Bridge & Wolak will perform on January 28 on piano, digital accordion and clarinet. Audiences are entertained by their unique blend of classical and folk blended with improv comedy. With deft virtuosity and wit, Bridge & Wolak have been called the “Victor Borge of the 21st century.”

The Black Market Trust, a five-member instrumental and vocal band, effortlessly crosses genres to include jazz, blues, swing and rock. Performing on March 3, this group of world-class musicians features material from The Great American Songbook infused with romantic gypsy jazz. Add some intricate vocal harmonies to a dash of Rat Pack-style comedy, and it’s clear why The Black Market Trust has become one of the premier live musical groups today.

The season will close on April 14 with Quarteto Nuevo with a diverse program to entertain audiences of all ages. This quartet of instrumentalists merge western classical, Eastern European folk, Latin and jazz while melding jazzy interludes and mesmerizing rhythms.

Quarteto’s master musicians create emotionally-charged soundscapes that represent different world cultures that are certain to please.

Next season’s subscription campaign is now underway, and the 2pm curtain time is almost sold out. Tickets are also available for the 6:30pm performances. Sold by season subscriptions only, the cost for five performances is $75 for adults, $25 for students, and $155 for a family with students. All seats are general admission.

“RCCA is able to keep its subscription cost affordable because we are an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization,” said Jay Jantzen, RCCA president. “We also are fortunate to have the generous support of patrons and advertisers who are enthusiastic about the quality of music we present as well as our Scholarship Program and Outreach for our youth.”

All performances are held in the Performing Arts Theatre at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

redmondcca.org • 541-350-7222