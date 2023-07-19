Deschutes Historical Museum Outdoor Antique Fair Scheduled for August 12, 2023

The Deschutes Historical Museum will host their second outdoor Antique Fair on Saturday, August 12 from 9am to 4pm. This event is free to the public.

The museum will host antiques vendors from around the state offering a variety of antiques and collectibles. Antiques identification and appraisal information will be available from noon to 3pm on a first come, first served basis with local antiques appraiser, Karen Stockton. Music and food available to round out a day of treasure hunting and fun at the museum.

Vendors seeking to apply for a booth can find our vendor application online at deschuteshistory.org.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

deschuteshistory.org