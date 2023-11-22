Renowned Fine Artist Michelle Schultz Presents Prisms

(Left) Artist Michelle Schultz. (Right) I See The Light In You, acrylic on canvas 2023, 24 x 36 by Michelle Schultz)

The art world in Bend is set to be illuminated with a vibrant burst of color and inspiration as Michelle Schultz, a celebrated fine artist, unveils her eagerly awaited exhibition, Prisms. The exhibition, hosted by Scalehouse Gallery and in collaboration with the nonprofit organization HUE (Hearts Unknown Education), promises a mesmerizing journey through a world of vibrant hues, emotional depth, and profound connection. This exhibitions fosters community, connection, and awareness around mental health.

Prisms will open its doors to the public on December 1, coinciding with First Friday and the opening reception running from 5-9pm. The event will take place in the lobby of the iconic Franklin Building in downtown Bend, an ideal setting for an artistic experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Michelle, a mother and visionary artist, channels her profound creative energy into Prisms. With this collection, she seeks to convey a message of hope and unity to a community burdened with overwhelming responsibilities. In Michelle’s own words, “Art possesses the power to unveil the magic often overlooked in our daily lives and transform it into waves of joy. Through this collection, I hope to offer viewers a different perspective, reminding them that even in the midst of pain, there is light and hope. Just like refracted light, our own eyes can re-learn to see the world and all its beauty.”

A notable highlight of this exhibition is Michelle’s collaboration with the nonprofit organization HUE. In a heartwarming initiative, Michelle had the privilege of teaching a watercolor technique to HUE students, and the youth’s creations will also be proudly framed and displayed in the exhibition. These rainbow-colored artworks serve as symbols of hope and joy, enveloping the room and guiding visitors towards a brighter tomorrow.

Additionally, at the opening of Prisms, Michelle will provide a meditative coloring table for all ages, creating an immersive experience for attendees. HUE students’ works, created in collaboration with Michelle, will also be prominently featured as a cascade of rainbows leading into the lobby, adding an extra layer of depth to the exhibition.

Prisms by Michelle Schultz promises to be an artistic spectacle that transcends the canvas, offering viewers a unique opportunity to discover the beauty and hope that can be found even in the most challenging of circumstances. The exhibition is a testament to the power of art to uplift, inspire, and unite communities.

For more information about the Prisms exhibition, please visit michelleschultzstudio.com or find her on instagram @michelleschultzart.

About Michelle Schultz:

Michelle Schultz is a painter based in Bend. She earned an art degree from the University of Georgia and began the first three years of her artistic career exhibiting work in Wellington, New Zealand. Her work is influenced by her Lebanese heritage and roots in the American South. The artist has been creating acrylic paintings exploring feminine empowerment by capturing the intimate moments within her own spiritual journey. Vivid colors communicate the sensitivity and emotion in her work. Through paint she creates a channel for the viewer to connect to ones’ own sense of self more deeply.

About Scalehouse Gallery:

Scalehouse Gallery is a dynamic art space in Bend, committed to supporting and showcasing local artists and their unique visions. The gallery serves as a vibrant hub for the art community in Central Oregon.

About HUE:

Hearts Unknown Education (HUE) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity and artistic expression among students in Bend. Through various programs and workshops, HUE empowers young artists to explore their creative potential and share their voices with the world.

michelleschultzstudio.com • scalehouse.org • ilovehue.org