New Year, New Season

Announcing Ellipse Theatre Community’s 2026–27 Season!

Four unforgettable productions.

Four totally different worlds.

Infinite reasons to join us.

Here’s what’s hitting our stage:

About the Productions

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde – September/October 2026

Wilde’s iconic comedy bursts with wit, charm, and deliciously scandalous chaos. Secret identities, clever banter, unexpected twists — this is classic theatre at its most stylish and laugh-out-loud delightful.

This production is part of the ETC Roadshow Program and will tour throughout Central Oregon.

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl – February 2027

Enter a dreamlike, visually stunning world where myth meets modern imagination. This poetic retelling of the Orpheus story puts Eurydice front and center—exploring love, memory, and the beauty of the in-between. Haunting and breathtaking.

This production is part of the ETC NEXT Series which seeks to provide our audience theatre that is edgy, thought provoking and conversation starting.

Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron — April/May 2027

An inspiring true story of love rediscovered and hope reborn. Warm, funny, and deeply moving, this play reminds us that second chances can come when you least expect them—and change everything.

This production is part of the ETC Roadshow Program and will tour throughout Central Oregon. Given the content and themes, this production is also part of the ETC Immersive Experience where we seek to highlight key themes through various programs and partnerships to cultivate education, understanding, and connection within the community.

The Cottage by Sandy Rustin — June 2027

Explosive secrets, sizzling affairs, and nonstop comedic chaos collide in this fast-paced farce. Expect big laughs, big twists, and big fun in the English countryside.

PLUS! Don’t miss the rest of our 2025–26 Season:

Venus in Fur by David Ives | February 12-21, 2026

A sharp, provocative two-person battle of power, desire, and control.

This production is part of the ETC NEXT Series which seeks to provide our audience theatre that is edgy, thought provoking and conversation starting.

Into the Breeches by George Brant | April 2026

Women take the stage in wartime 1942 to mount an all-female Henry V – uplifting and hilarious.

This production is part of the ETC Roadshow Program and will tour throughout Central Oregon.

Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire | June 2026

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about grief, love, and finding a way forward.

This production is part of the ETC Immersive Experience where we seek to highlight key themes through various programs and partnerships to cultivate education, understanding, and connection within the community.

Tickets On Sale Now

Sexy. Provocative. Hilarious.

Hailed by The New York Times as “seriously smart and very funny,” Venus in Fur is a provocative, two-person powerhouse that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, dominance and submission. As a playwright and an enigmatic actress delve into a new production, sparks fly in this razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud exploration of power dynamics and gender roles. Venus in Fur marks the third production part of our ETC NEXT programming, a series dedicated to presenting bold, edgy, and thought-provoking theatre that pushes boundaries and delivers compelling, dynamic storytelling.

Please note: This production contains adult themes, coarse language, and sexual references.

etcbend.org