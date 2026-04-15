Roll for Adventure!

(Graphic courtesy of Summit Theatre Company)

Summit Theatre Company invites audiences on an unforgettable quest with She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition, the acclaimed dramatic comedy by playwright Qui Nguyen. When high schooler Agnes Evans discovers her late sister Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself drawn into a world of vicious fairies, elven villains, and ’90s nostalgia, and a journey toward understanding the sister she never truly knew.

Equal parts action and heart, She Kills Monsters weaves together themes of grief, LGBTQ+ identity, bullying, and the power of imagination into a story that is as funny as it is moving. Qui Nguyen’s high-octane homage to geek culture and the warrior within has resonated with audiences across the country, and Summit Theatre’s student performers bring that same spirit home to Bend.

Please note: this production includes stylized combat, strong language, and emotional scenes surrounding the death of a teenage sibling, and is best suited for audiences aged 13 and older.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 23 at 7pm

Friday, April 24 at 7pm

Saturday April 25 at 7pm

Sunday, April 26 at 2pm

Location: Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend

Tickets & Info: General admission $10; students (18 and under) and seniors (65+) $5.

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

For tickets, current audience guidelines, and additional details, visit summittheatrecompany.com or contact Lara Okamoto at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us.

About Summit Theatre Company:

Summit Theatre aims to be a supportive and diverse community of theatre enthusiasts. Believing strongly that arts education empowers creative expression, personal growth, and responsibility, Summit Theatre oﬀers a fully inclusive program where students can explore pre-professional opportunities across all aspects of theatre production, from performance and design to tech and management.

Theatre is a collaborative art, and at Summit, there is a place for everyone. Through every production, Summit Theatre seeks to inspire, educate, entertain, and connect through a shared passion for great theatre.

summittheatrecompany.com