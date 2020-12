(Poster | Courtesy of Ridgeview High School)

The drama students at Ridgeview High School have created a socially distanced, masked version of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry.

Tickets are available here: bit.ly/3mTOCF8, and those who want to watch can stream the play on demand. The show ran December 11 and 12 and will run again this weekend, December 18 and 19.

The students found an impressive way to keep doing what they love in a safe way during this pandemic.

rvhs.redmondschools.org