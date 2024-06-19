Rocking Summer Ahead

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Summer in Sisters is heating up, and we can hardly wait for electrifying lineup of live music events we have coming up!

We blinked and there’s just two weeks left until the much-anticipated Big Ponderoo Music and Art Festival! Picture yourself soaking up the sun at Village Green Park, surrounded by the infectious rhythm of 16 incredible artists. From the soulful tunes of Oliver Wood to the mesmerizing instrumentation from AJ Lee & Blue Summit, it’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community, and GREAT vibes.

Get Tickets

View the Full Lineup

Don’t miss the FREE Community Celebration & Art Walk on Friday, June 28 >

And the party doesn’t stop there! In July, we’re kicking off our Summer Concerts at Sisters Art Works with a bang. Prepare to be blown away by the infectious energy of Dustbowl Revival on July 9 and the delicious “musical gumbo” that is The Dirty Dozen Brass Band on July 26. Trust us, you won’t want to miss a single note of these dynamic performances.

Explore Summer Concerts

Featured Show:

After a four-year break, Elephant Revival is emerging back into the touring scene, showcasing their distinct blend of Celtic, Americana, folk, and indie rock. Hailing from Colorado, this ensemble of multi-instrumentalists crafts enchanting melodies, weaving together a captivating “transcendental folk” sound that’s uniquely their own. Catch them at Sisters Art Works on August 1!

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org