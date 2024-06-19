Billy Currington to Bring His Chart-Topping Country Hits to the Deschutes County Fair’s 104th Anniversary Celebration

The Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino is delighted to announce that country music sensation Billy Currington will be performing on Thursday, August 1, 2024, as part of the fair’s 104th-anniversary celebration. With his smooth vocals, upbeat summertime anthems, and poignant ballads, Currington is set to deliver an unforgettable performance that will have fairgoers dancing and singing along.

Geoff Hinds, director of Deschutes County Fair and Expo, expressed his enthusiasm about Currington’s addition to the lineup, stating, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Currington to our 104th-anniversary celebration. His incredible talent and engaging live performances are a testament to why he’s a beloved country singer and will make for a truly memorable night at the fair.”

Since his self-titled debut album in 2003, Billy Currington has established himself as one of country music’s most celebrated artists. With eleven career No. 1 singles, including Good Directions, People Are Crazy, That’s How Country Boys Roll, and his most recent hit, Don’t Hurt Like It Used To, Currington has proven his ability to captivate audiences with his distinct voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Throughout his illustrious career, Currington has amassed an impressive list of accolades, including a Hottest Video of the Year honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards, an ACM nod for Top New Male Vocalist, and Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song.

Currington’s performance at the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino promises to be a highlight of the event, joining an already stellar lineup that includes The Fray, Yung Gravy, and the recently announced closing act, Banda Los Recoditos.

As a reminder, all concerts in the Kendall Toyota of Bend Summer Concert series are FREE with paid admission to the fair. The limited number of VIP tickets, starting at $10, provide access to a premium viewing section near the stage, a VIP-only bar, and other exclusive benefits. Due to high demand, fairgoers are encouraged to secure their VIP tickets early to enhance their concert experience.

In addition to the incredible musical performances, the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo offers a wide array of exciting activities and attractions, including championship rodeo, carnival rides, animal exhibits, shopping, and a diverse selection of food vendors.

For more information about the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino, including the full entertainment lineup, ticket information, and event schedules, please visit deschutesfair.com.

About the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo:

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, held annually at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon, is the largest County fair in the state and the largest event east of the Cascades. Each summer, the fair offers a rich blend of live entertainment, livestock, thrilling rodeo action, and fun for all ages. The fair is a hallmark of summer in Central Oregon, drawing visitors from across the state to enjoy its diverse attractions.

deschutesfair.com