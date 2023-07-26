Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)
Cocktail Cabaret
Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation
Friday & Saturday, July 28-29 at 8pm
The Tower stage is transformed into an intimate nightclub with this new edition of Limelight Entertainment’s “Cocktail Cabaret.” Seating onstage only for this limited up close and personal musical experience.
Central Oregon’s top performers share Broadway songs, pop hits, and movie tunes that verify “Life is a Cabaret!” Featuring solos and duets from Les Misérables, Aladdin, Shrek, Waitress, Sweeney Todd, Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Dear Evan Hansen, and more!
View performers and songs. Ticket price includes drinks and desserts.
Riders in the Sky
Presented by Emporium Presents!
Sunday, July 30 at 7:30pm
For more than forty years, Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing Western music. And while remaining true to the integrity of the genre, they have themselves become modern-day icons by branding it with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, and all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way!”
The FABBA Show: A Tribute to ABBA
Presented by La Jolla Booking
Monday, July 31 at 8pm
“The World’s top ABBA tribute show.” London Times
Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to ABBA.
Relive hit songs, see spectacular costumes and witness the excitement, energy and showmanship brought by the fantastic cast.
#IMOMSOHARD
Presented by Knitting Factory
Thursday, August 3 at 8pm
#IMOMSOHARD began as a popular web series by real-life best friends, comedians, and moms Kristin and Jen. One night, over a glass of wine and many tears of frustration, they decided to prove the only way to survive motherhood is through laughter and friendship. With a camera, two husbands, a babysitter, and bottomless mimosas, Kristin and Jen now entertain audiences by speaking openly, honestly – and with a great deal of humor – of their parental fears, failures and successes.
Community Engagement
Tower Theatre Foundation Partnerships in the Community
Be part of a national tour inspiring individuals with exceptionalities (disabilities) to overcome “impossibilities,” reaching their potential and growing through every outdoor challenge.
The Bend stopover highlights three films celebrating these capable and abled athletes, followed by a Q & A session. Films start at 6:30pm. Watch the film trailers.
Coming Soon
