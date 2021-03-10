Roy Zimmerman in Virtual Benefit for KPOV March 23

Roy Zimmerman is coming back to Bend — in a virtual concert on Tuesday, March 23. Indivisible Bend is sponsoring the 7pm benefit for KPOV. Advance tickets are available at kpov.org for $12 and provide week-long access to an exclusive YouTube video of the show.

Zimmerman was scheduled to come to Bend for KPOV last year until the pandemic closed down live performances. Since then he has produced several Live from the Left Coast shows — which he describes as “an hour-long juggernaut of satirical songs and comic commentary.”

“I’m trying to balance the horror in the rear-view mirror and the hope on the horizon with songs that are funny and fierce and heartfelt,” says Zimmerman, who performed at KPOV benefits in 2017 and 2019.

Zimmerman’s Vote Him Away (The Liar Tweets Tonight) video was a huge YouTube hit in the final months of the 2020 presidential election. Four versions of the video were viewed by almost 96 million people worldwide. Vote Him Away and other information can be found at royzimmerman.com.

“Now,” says Zimmerman, “we roll up our sleeves and get back to work.” Zimmerman and his songwriting partner Melanie Harby promise “new songs and new ways to sing out for social justice in this time of social distancing.”

For tickets or more information, go to kpov.org/roy or call the station at 541-322-0863.

