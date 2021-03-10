Sisters Folk Festival is Going Rogue AGAIN…This Time with John Craigie

(Flyer | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival has partnered with ARTA, an environmentally minded not-for-profit river guiding company, to bring you Going Rogue with John Craigie. This special music-themed, five-day rafting trip on Oregon’s wild and scenic Rogue River takes place August 16-20 and is limited to just 20 participants, plus the modern-day troubadour John Craigie.

Trip fee is $1,500 per person and includes all meals, plus daily sharing of music and stories from Craigie. Advance registration opened on Monday, March 8 exclusively for our Sisters Folk Arts Circle (SFAC) members, and we can’t guarantee there will be spots left by the time reservations open to the public on March 15.

The good news is that it’s not too late to join the Sisters Folk Arts Circle program for 2021, and membership starts at just $250, with payment plans available. SFAC members get exclusive early access to register for this trip, and to purchase tickets to all of the other concerts and events we have planned this year along with other discounts and benefits. With limited capacity in the time of COVID-19, it’s a great time to consider joining our membership program and supporting the mission of Sisters Folk Festival. In fact, most of your membership fee qualifies as a tax-deductible donation (check with your tax preparer for information).

SFAC memberships are limited to keep the experience special, so reserve your place today. You can find more information by clicking the button below, or email us if you would like someone to contact you.

Free shipping is offered when you spend $40 or more in our online merch store through March 31. Browse posters, hats, hoodies, drinkware and more here: SHOP NOW.

sistersfolkfestival.org