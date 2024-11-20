San Francisco-based Telegraph Quartet to Perform for Students at Bear Creek Elementary

(Telegraph Quartet | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

The High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Concert Series presents the Central Oregon debut of the Telegraph Quartet on Friday, November 22, at 7:30pm. Hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “an incredibly valuable addition to the cultural landscape” and “powerfully adept… with a combination of brilliance and subtlety,” the Telegraph Quartet is based in San Francisco and is on the chamber music faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

This concert, sponsored by the Pine Tavern, will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Ticket holders are invited to join the group members at 6:45 pm for a pre-concert talk, free for all ticket holders. Limited tickets are available, and advance purchase is recommended.

While in Bend, the Telegraph Quartet will perform for all second through fifth graders at Bear Creek Elementary. This outreach event is made possible by HDCM Educational Outreach Sponsor Brooks Resources and is presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

“Encouraging a lifelong engagement with music is key to our nonprofit’s mission, and CSM is proud to partner with HDCM to bring the amazing Telegraph Quartet to the children at Bear Creek Elementary,” says Cascade School of Music Executive Director Robert Lambeth.

HDCM 2024-2025 Title Sponsors include Washington Trust Bank, Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, Newstalk KBND, and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents a celebrated series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an inspiring roster of professional artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact of live musical excellence in our community!

General Admission: $48, Child/Student Tickets $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO): 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)