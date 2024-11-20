Central Oregon Youth Orchestra Winter 2024 Concert

(Photo courtesy of COYO)

The Central Oregon Youth Orchestra is excited to share a concert of orchestral favorites and popular selections centered around the theme of the Holidays. Our three ensembles and chamber music groups, composed of students of all ages throughout the region, will perform a broad sampling of classical and pops favorites. The Youth Philharmonic, our advanced group, will interpret works by Bizet, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky. Join us for a fun family-friendly celebration of youth music-making that will pack a few surprises and be sure to inspire!

Tuesday, December 10 at 7pm

Tower Theatre

