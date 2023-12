Bend Brewfest returns October 3-5, 2024!

“The Bend Brewfest is a beloved tradition in our community and it’s been sorely missed,” said Phil Phifer, Food and Beverage manager for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. “Like the rest of town, we’ve felt the void created by its absence and are thrilled to bring back Central Oregon’s largest and longest-running craft beer festival.”

Learn More

bendconcerts.com/bendbrewfest