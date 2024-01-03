Photo Contest for the Sunriver Magazine

Deadline to submit photos is February 16

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce and Cascade Publications Inc. are seeking a photograph to appear on the front cover of the annual Sunriver Magazine — which serves as the Sunriver area visitor’s guide.

The photo should capture the area’s spirit of family, fun and adventure or just a beautiful photo of the landscape.

The chosen photographer will receive a profile in the magazine and can choose between $300 or a half-page ad in 2024-2025 Sunriver Magazine.

Photographers are invited to submit a low-resolution photo for the contest, with the understanding the winning photograph must meet the minimum requirements of 8.875 inches wide by 11.375 inches high and 300dpi.

The deadline to submit a photograph is 5pm February 16, 2024.

Please send photos to exec@sunriverchamber.com and include your name and phone number. In the subject line, please put “Sunriver Magazine Photo Contest.”

Everyone who submits photos will have the opportunity to have their photos shared in the magazine and will be invited to a party to celebrate the new magazine in April.

sunriverchamber.com