Ring in the New Year with Elegance & Cheers!

Guess what, music enthusiasts? Brace yourselves for the ultimate sonic fusion as former members of High Street, Precious Byrd, and Avenue H have united to create a powerhouse band that’s ready to take the stage by storm! Station Camp’s members have spanned the musical world from the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, to touring with Jake Owen and Florida Georgia line. Their set list includes popular hits by Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, AC/DC, Jonny Cash, ZZ Top, Black Crowes, Don Henley, and the Beatles.

Get ready to groove into the New Year with the ultimate live band experience at Faith Hope & Charity! Join us for a night of electrifying energy and unforgettable moments as we dance our way into 2024! Our incredible live band will be playing all your favorite dance hits, ensuring the dance floor stays alive and the vibes are nothing short of spectacular!

What to Expect:

✔️ Non-stop hits to keep you dancing all night long

✔️ Dynamic and talented live musicians in our heated tent & cozy tasting room

✔️ Festive decor and ambient lighting for a magical atmosphere

✔️ Delicious wine and gourmet appetizer buffet

✔️Create your own customized Tater-tinis with a variety of toppings

✔️ Signature potato-based cocktails

✔️ Award-winning wine, beer & non-alcoholic beverages for purchase

✔️ Stunning vineyard views

✔️ Midnight countdown with a live musical celebration

✔️ Complimentary Midnight toast to welcome the New Year!

Grab your tickets now for a night of music, laughter, and joy! Let’s make memories together as we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style!

Advance Tickets Required

If interested in transportation to/from Terrebonne, Redmond or Bend… there are several companies available for hire, including Shuttle Oregon, Don’s Town & Country Shuttle and more.

New Year’s Eve Party

faithhopeandcharityevents.com