The Tower Theatre Welcomes Brian Regan February 22 at 7:30pm

(Photo | By Tim Mossholder of Unsplash)

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/brian-regan .

PLEASE NOTE: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By entering the Tower Theatre’s facilities, employees and patrons voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.