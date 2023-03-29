Scalehouse Announces New Artists in Residence

Scalehouse Gallery announces the new Patricia Clark Studio Artists in Residence, Maija Kellner-Rode and Erin Bodfish.

The Patricia Clark Studio was started in memory of Scalehouse co-founder, Patricia Clark, who wanted to create a space for artists to create, explore and share their work with the community.

“The Studio honors Pat’s legacy and her original vision of Scalehouse of providing studio space to working artists, arts education programming, and a home for artists to convene,” said René Mitchell, Scalehouse executive director.

The Patricia Clark Studio is located next door to the Scalehouse Gallery in the Franklin Crossing Building, in the Tin Pan Alley. Scalehouse Gallery is the home to the contemporary art space presenting bold, new work by artists representing a broad range of identities and perspectives which might not otherwise be seen in Bend. The Patricia Clark Studio and Scalehouse Gallery will connect audiences to boundary-pushing ideas, the creative practice,and experiences.

A panel selects two artists twice a year for a free six-month studio residency. “There is very limited studio space for artists and we are grateful to sponsors and contributions from our community to provide free space to artists,” said Mitchell.

About Erin Bodfish:

Erin Bodfish is a painter, florist, and writer based in Oregon. Her work is largely influenced by the conceptual deconstruction of traditional methods of painting, and the use of the body as a tool in art making. She is drawn to the use of raw materials, and conceptually focuses on the in-materials, those materials in which we do not see. Bodfish completed her dual Masters of Fine Arts in Visual Studies and Masters of Arts in Critical Studies at Pacific Northwest College of Art. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Oregon State University along with a minor in applied visual arts focused in painting. Bodfish is currently an instructor of Art and Art History at Oregon State-Cascades in Bend.

Learn more about Erin at: erinbodfishart.com

About Maija Kellner-Rode:

Maija is a painter, illustrator, writer, dancer, maker and mentor. Growing up in Alaska, Momma Earth became her main muse from a young age. Living in such a wild and untamed place gave her an undeniable appreciation and love for our planet and the deep knowing that our Earth heals. From solstice to solstice, as the seasons change, she is inspired by Earth’s broad landscapes and micro eco systems. Each reality birthing new life full of color and texture. Flora continuously emerges throughout her art in metaphor. Finding inspiration from found objects in nature, stringing them together to make mobiles, wall hangings and collage.

Maija’s creative practice is rooted in the somatic and intuitive realm. Where mindfulness, messiness and the body intersect. There is no right or wrong. Using layers of color and texture, scribbling over and etching away; she explores her surrounding environments, her mental, emotional, physical and spiritual states. Self-reflection, curiosity & personal development guide her process. The past, present and future collide as she scrubs away at layers of paint previously applied while reapplying fresh coats of possibility. Constantly aware of her response from the previous artistic choice; Maija strives to create interdependent art work, each choice dependent on the next to create a whole. Through creative exploration, she unravels the nuances of joy, struggle and the invisibility she feels in her queer identity as a cis-femme queer woman, her connection to her Latvian and Jewish heritage, and to the trauma and grief centered around her relationship to her father and his passing.

Maija recently relocated to Bend to be closer to family in 2021. She is currently enrolled in the Expressive Arts and Somatic Therapy Certificate program through Tamalpa Institute and is the owner and designer behind Maija Rebecca Hand Drawn, a paper goods and design company.

Learn more about Maija at: maijakellnerrode.com and maijarebecca.com

About Scalehouse:

Scalehouse is a multidisciplinary contemporary arts center convening diverse thinkers for in-depth discussions, artistic collaborations, exhibitions and events, including Bend Design Week and Scalehouse Gallery. Scalehouse believes our shared future presents complex challenges and opportunities, not just benefiting from creativity but requiring it. We are committed to programming that’s accessible, provocative, extraordinary and inclusive — always with an eye toward a better future.

scalehouse.org