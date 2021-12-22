Scalehouse Announces New Exhibition, Excuse Me: A Structural Device for Visual Communication

(No. 5, by A.C.M. Lorish)

Scalehouse Gallery announces their new exhibition, Excuse Me: A Structural Device for Visual Communication. This exhibition will open Friday January 7, 2022, and will be on view through Saturday, February 26, 2022. Scalehouse is located in Franklin Crossing on the Tin Pan Alley Side. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1-6pm and by appointment.

Excuse Me: A Structural Device for Visual Communication is a collaborative exhibition from Danger Punch and FO(u)RT art collectives. Each week will showcase the work of an individual artist in response to a single poem by Dr. Jenna Goldsmith. This series of rapid exhibitions will highlight the similarities and differences of written word and visual art, informing each other while also pushing against each other.

Exhibition Schedule

January 7-8: Opening

January 12-15: Lauren Seiffert

January 19-22: Sarah Abbott

January 26-29: Kiel Fletcher

February 2-5: Tim Janchar

February 9-12: A.C.M. Lorish

February 16-19: Jessie Spiess Werner

February 23-26: Rachel Wolf

About Danger Punch

Danger Punch is an interdisciplinary collective from Portland. Simple ideas are taken and collectively developed, both in the conceptual and technical aspect, through a devoted practice rooted in the process of making. Projects are thematically temporal, and aim to create a byproduct of fearless art making. Visit dangerpunch.rocks .

Danger Punch Members:

Kiel Fletcher

Jenna Goldsmith, PhD

Tim Janchar

A.C.M. Lorish

About Fo(U)Rt Collective

FO(u)RT Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective comprised of four artists whose combined conceptual interests drive their creative practices and research inquiries. Based in Oregon — Sarah Abbott, Lauren Seiffert, Jessie Spiess & Rachel Wolf — the members of FO(u)RT individually and collectively engage a variety of artistic practices, including but not limited to: photography, sculpture, installation, printmaking, collage, writing and video. Their breadth of experience through practice and personal histories provides FO(u)RT with a broad spectrum of visions and voices, which culminates in collective works, exhibitions and public & private events. Visit fourtcollective.com .

FO(u)RT Members:

Sarah Abbott

Lauren Seiffert

Jessie Spiess Werner

Rachel Wolf