Taste our New Wines at Lovejoy’s

(Photo | Courtesy of Lava Terrace Cellars)
Come enjoy wine tasting with Lava Terrace Cellars Friday at CE Lovejoy’s. Finish your holiday shopping by tasting our wines from noon-3pm on Friday, December 24 at CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Meadow Plaza,19530 Amber Meadow Dr. We will be offering tastes of our 2020 vintages, which will be for sale. We can recommend wine for everyone on your list!
Buy local this holiday season. Our cold-hardy grapes are grown in Bend to make our wines in Bend. Here’s where you can purchase our wines:
Bend
- 3rd St. Beverage
- E. Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market
- Central Oregon Locavore Indoor Farmers Market
- Elixir Wine Group
- Market of Choice – Bend
- Newport Ave. Market
- The High Desert Museum – Coming Soon
- The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar
- Trailhead Liquor
La Pine
- Ray’s Food Place
Redmond
- Eqwine Wine Bar
- Schoolhouse Produce
Sisters
- Black Butte Ranch – General Store
- Oliver Lemon’s Sisters
- Ray’s Food Place
Sunriver
- Josie K’s Deli in the Sunriver Business Park
Terrebonne
- Oliver Lemon’s Terrebonne