Taste our New Wines at Lovejoy’s

Come enjoy wine tasting with Lava Terrace Cellars Friday at CE Lovejoy’s. Finish your holiday shopping by tasting our wines from noon-3pm on Friday, December 24 at CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Meadow Plaza,19530 Amber Meadow Dr. We will be offering tastes of our 2020 vintages, which will be for sale. We can recommend wine for everyone on your list!

Buy local this holiday season. Our cold-hardy grapes are grown in Bend to make our wines in Bend. Here’s where you can purchase our wines:

Bend

3rd St. Beverage

E. Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market

Central Oregon Locavore Indoor Farmers Market

Elixir Wine Group

Market of Choice – Bend

Newport Ave. Market

The High Desert Museum – Coming Soon

The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar

Trailhead Liquor

La Pine

Ray’s Food Place

Redmond

Eqwine Wine Bar

Schoolhouse Produce

Sisters

Black Butte Ranch – General Store

Oliver Lemon’s Sisters

Ray’s Food Place

Sunriver

Josie K’s Deli in the Sunriver Business Park

Terrebonne

Oliver Lemon’s Terrebonne

lavaterracecellars.com