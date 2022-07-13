Second Lecture in the Coexistence & Regeneration Lecture Series in Sisters Scheduled for July 28

(Sally Linville | Photo courtesy of Pine Meadow Ranch for the Arts)

The second in a three-part lecture series presented by Pine Meadow Ranch for Arts and Agriculture and The Roundhouse Foundation, will be held on July 28 in Sisters. July’s lecture, titled Coexistence and Regeneration: Learning from Rural Voices, Ecology + Craft, features two speakers: award-winning independent radio and podcast journalist Ashley Ahearn and fiber artist and furniture designer Sally Linville.

Ahearn will talk about what happened behind the scenes during her radio series, Women’s Work, covering women ranchers across the West in a talk called “Riding and Recording the Urban/Rural Divide.” Linville, who is the founder and creative director of The City Girl Farm, sculpts natural materials — wool, wood and bronze — into sophisticated, charming, acclaimed works. She will talk about her artistic process, and the role of art in treasuring who we are as people— our memories, our senses and our relationships with one another.

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 6-8pm

Location: Sisters Art Works Building, 204 W Adams, Sisters

More information: roundhousefoundation.org/events

Contact: inquires@roundhousefoundation.org

Free Registration: eventbrite.com/e/lecture-series-coexistence-and-regeneration-tickets-342448622047