Spots Available for Think Wild Summer Camp

There’s Still Spots in our Upper Elementary Wild Wonders Summer Camp Next Week!

Wildlife Wonders Summer Camp promotes outdoor, hands on learning about Central Oregon Wildlife and the diverse habitats they call home. This camp for 4th-6th graders starts Monday, July 18 and will be hosted from 8:30 AM – 3 PM. Fee Waivers are available.

Join Think Wild’s Beaver Works Program at our first Your Watershed Speaker Series Event in Prineville!

July 21 at Crooked River Elementary School.

The Evening Lineup

Doors open at 5:15pm

Featured Guests present at 5:30pm

​Conversation with all guests begins about 6:15pm

with snacks and beverages

with snacks and beverages ​Doors close 8pm

