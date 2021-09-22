See What’s Happening at the Tower Theatre

The Tower Theatre has a lot going on this fall, from free COVID testing for Patrons to a variety of intriguing shows.

COVID-19 RAPID TESTING NOW AVAILABLE TO TOWER THEATRE PATRONS

Our partners at the Old Mill District have opened their COVID-19 testing services at no cost to Tower patrons. Health services provider Curative offers COVID-19 testing in a mobile testing van in the west side parking lot next to the Schwab Amphitheater. PCR test results are delivered electronically within 24-48 hours. Rapid antigen test results are delivered electronically within 15-30 minutes. Register for your free test at curative.com . Walk-ups are also accepted.

CATAPULT

The stunningly visual America’s Got Talent finalists perform amazing live shadow dances in their only Oregon show. Movement meets illusion and acrobatics for an incomparable family event.

October 20 at 7:30pm

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/catapult .

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling,” and brilliant Californian cellist, Natalie Haas, spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

October 25 at 7:30pm

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas .

TIFFANY

A legendary ‘80s teen pop star, Tiffany has earned two number one hit singles, I Think We’re Alone Now and Could’ve Been. Tiffany set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. Tiffany shares a lifetime of music and experience through her towering vocals and passionate songwriting.

October 26 at 7:30pm

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/tiffany .

DON’T MISS THESE FANTASTIC SHOWS

THE BILLIE HOLIDAY PROJECT FEATURING STELLA HEATH — September 24

Todd Snider with Tim Easton — October 4

Reckless Kelly — October 12

An Evening with Paula Poundstone — October 14

Abbafab — October 18

WARREN MILLER’S WINTER STARTS NOW EXCLUSIVE ACCESS WITH OUTSIDE+ — October 23 and 24

Learn more here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events .