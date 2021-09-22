Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Call to Artists

NOW, a unique opportunity for local artists to join the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver (AGS). It’s rare, as AGS seldom has openings.

Are you a fine artist or fine crafts person who resides in Central Oregon? We are actively looking for 2D/3D metal arts, turned wood, sculpture and unique upcycled art. Must be a resident of Central Oregon.

We are a For Artists by Artists, Gallery. Participating members work shifts, have generous space to show their work, and share in the operations of the gallery business. Generous commissions are paid twice monthly and low monthly expense is shared among Artist Members.

Ready to find out more information?

Contact Jury Chair Dori Kite at agsrjurycommittee@gmail.com, or come on into the Gallery in the Village at Sunriver, Building 19.

541-593-4382 • 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver

artistsgallerysunriver.com