Volunteer Your Time September 25-26 & Help Us Clean Up Mt. Bachelor Before the Winter Season

Ever wonder what happens to that mask that blew off the chairlift this summer or the trash that falls out of packs, pockets and other gear during the winter season? We need some mountain-loving volunteers to help us collect it! Mt. Bachelor’s annual community mountain cleanup and recycling event is part of our broader Play Forever sustainability commitment.

The Play Forever Mountain Cleanup Days will be hosted from 10am-4pm on both Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26. Registration is required and is limited to 200 participants each day.

We have TWO exciting additions to this year’s clean-up:

The Play Forever Team will be taking a handful of volunteers to the Outback area of the mountain to pick up litter and eradicate invasive weeds.

The Environmental Center will also host a Sorting Station for their Rethink Waste Program. Learn how to properly divert waste at the cleanup and at home.

Please come equipped with your reusable mask and gloves, and we’ll supply the trash bags, grabber tools, free scenic rides up the Pine Marten lift and we’ll also host a live band on the West Village stage to elevate the vibe.

At the conclusion of each day, one lucky volunteer will win a 2021/22 Full Season Alpine Pass…yes, two Full Season Passes are being given away this weekend.

Register here: mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/events .