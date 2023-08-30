September First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Downtown Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Toni Morgan paints on wood with acrylics and on canvas with oils. She loves bright, saturated colors. Bill Hunt creates unique bird and owl carvings from locally sourced fence posts and juniper snags. Jay Lowndes is a retired high school educator who is thrilled to be able to put his long-delayed wood shop talents to good use. He has a knack for creating durable wooden goods such as charcuterie & cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, picture frames, and business card stands. Custom orders are welcomed.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Wendy Wheeler Jacobs creates what can best be described as portraits of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Gary McPherson has always been intrigued by the wonder and exquisite beauty of nature, which he says that he can only attempt to recreate on canvas, using oils and watercolor. Camille Fitterer creates sculptures and other works of art using her rockhounding treasures and her intuitive energetic connection to Source Energy to infuse them with positive vibrations. Emily Furgason creates abstract watercolor landscapes to capture priceless moments in nature. She loves recreating colors that last for split seconds in the forest as the light changes that scene forever within minutes. She hopes her paintings leave you entangled in landscapes that encourage the smell of pine needles and fresh air.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Debra Higgs works in fluid art. She feels that it is a great form of art because no two pieces will ever be the same.

Eqwine Wine

218 SW Fourth St.

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Diana Krugle loves working with water soluble oils but her new obsession is negative space art with charcoal on black surface.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Susan Lees creates art from the western and wildlife subjects that she loves. Kelley Salber loves to experiment with the book as a sculptural form. Using her passion for texture and color, she imaginatively alters old books and boxes to form miniature worlds. Kelley delights in inventing her own books and loves the” let’s build it” approach to book making. She has an unsurpassed eye for detail and narrative. Mary Wonser is a fiber artist currently creating wall hangings, handmade cards, scarves, and handwoven towels. She is inspired by color and texture.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Katie Harris creates functional and decorative glass and jewelry.

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

Gary Hughes loves sharing the beauty and experience of hiking in nature with photographic and painted images.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Cathy Huntington started watercolor painting about 20 years ago and fell in love with it. Although she says she dabbles in acrylics and oils from time to time her go-to is watercolor. Laura Fouts has dabbled in many different media over the years including watercolor, calligraphy, and box making. Currently, her preferred medium is soft pastels. She enjoys landscapes, but will paint just about anything that inspires her.