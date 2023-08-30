Tower Theatre Foundation Releases 2023-24 Lineup

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation released their 2023-24 guide highlighting Foundation-presented programs including a comprehensive schedule of all confirmed events, including theatre rentals, through May 2024. The Tower Theatre Foundation plans to present over three dozen acts in the performance categories of: R&B; Pop/Rock; Comedy; Americana/Folk/Country; Global; Celtic; Movies; and Holiday shows.

Stars from Dublin, Peking, Nashville, Vienna, Vegas, Portland, and Central Oregon take the spotlight on the historic stage this season. From Hall of Fame inductees and international guitar virtuosos to Frozen Sing-Alongs, the Foundation has curated a lineup to reflect their vision of furthering Central Oregon as a dynamic hub of culture. During 2023-24, the theatre will also be rented by film festivals, conferences, and nonprofit fundraisers for an additional 150 events.

“One theme of the new season is the Tower getting back to full strength,” states Ray Solley, Executive Director of the Tower Theatre Foundation. “We don’t expect everyone to recognize every act. In fact, we believe there’s a certain joy in discovering a performer for yourself. Check out websites, YouTube videos, Instagram accounts and Facebook pages. If you’re surprised or intrigued, then buy a ticket and make a memory at the Tower,” vows Solley.

Season brochures are available at the downtown theatre’s Box Office Monday through Friday from 11am-4pm. Distribution locations also include businesses, hotels, and partner organizations across Central Oregon. The free brochure will be inserted in the September 7 edition of Bend Bulletin’s GO! Magazine, and the full program lineup will be featured in the September 21 issue of the Source Weekly. All event and ticket information is online at towertheatre.org.

The first Tower Theatre Foundation presented show of the new season stars Frankie Moreno, Friday, September 8 at 7:30pm. The five-time Vegas Headliner of the Year’s debut show in Central Oregon — Blue Suede Tunes — features a five-piece band driving the swaggering singer/pianist’s modern take on classic pop and dance music.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 455-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org