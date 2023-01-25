SFF Presents Big Ponderoo Music + Art Festival 🌲

We have HUGE news! Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is producing a brand-new music festival to celebrate the thriving music and arts community of Sisters. Big Ponderoo will bring Americana and bluegrass music to two stages — Sisters Art Works and Three Creeks Brewing — on June 24 and 25.

Two-day all events tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 8 at 10am with the initial 500 tickets offered at a $25 early bird discount for $150*!

The remaining tickets will be sold at the advance price of $175 per ticket. Tickets for youth ages 6-17 are $70 each; children five and under attend free. A limited number of single-day tickets will go on sale April 19 at 10am.

* Limit of two per person.

Leading up to the festival, we will be offering Camp Ponderoo, an immersive bluegrass jam camp at Sisters Art Works from Sunday, June 18-Wednesday, June 21. Pickers will have the chance to learn from veteran bluegrass and roots band FY5 and fine tune their arranging, jamming and performance skills! Registration opens Wednesday, February 8 at 10am alongside festival tickets.

We’re also planning the Ponderoo Arts Experience with workshops and artist sessions that explore self-expression through the visual arts with the intention of bringing our local artists together to work and play in creativity, as well as showcase their work to the public. Stay tuned for further details!

All are welcome to join us for a free community event on Friday, June 23 from 6-8:30pm at Sisters Art Works. Attendees can enjoy live music from festival bands Never Come Down and Twisted Pine, food vendors, beer, wine and cider for purchase, art displays and interactive arts events.

Be sure to follow our Big Ponderoo Instagram and Facebook pages to stay up-to-date on festival news, lineup announcements and even ticket giveaways!

sistersfolkfestival.org