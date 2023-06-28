Spectacular 4th of July Fireworks Show Returns to Redmond

Redmond presents its highly anticipated 4th of July Fireworks Show brought to you by High Desert Aggregate & Paving. Fireworks will be launched from the Deschutes County Fair & Expo starting at dusk on July 4.

Please note that parking at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo will NOT be available for the viewing of the fireworks. We encourage attendees to park legally in nearby areas such as 19th Street, or explore various vantage points throughout town to enjoy the spectacle from a comfortable and safe distance. Limited parking will be available, by reservation, at Juniper Golf Course. They will be offering BBQ, beverages, and a great vantage point. Call the Pro Shop for details and reservations (541-548-3121).

As a reminder, illegal fireworks are prohibited . Keep alcohol and personal fireworks at home. Please pick up after yourselves and leave the area cleaner than you found it!

About Redmond Fireworks:

Redmond 4th of July Fireworks is an annual event organized by community partners including the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB. It aims to foster a sense of community pride and celebrate the spirit of independence day. Sponsored by High Desert Aggregate & Paving.

visitredmondoregon.com • 541-923-5191