Silly Dog Art Glass Featured at Makin’ it Local — Two Artist Receptions

(Art glass piece by Silly Dog Art Glass)

Makin’ It Local is honored to feature work by Cheryl Chapman and Silly Dog Art Glass from June 28 through July 23, 2024. Two artist-in-attendance artist receptions are scheduled for June 28 (4-7pm) and July 12 (3-6:30pm) at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters.

Artist Showcase:

Nature and Whimsy, art glass by Central Oregon art glass artist Cheryl Chapman and Silly Dog Art Glass

June 28 through July 23

Two Artist Receptions:

Friday, June 28, Fourth Friday Artwalk and Big Ponderoo Artwalk

4-7pm Refreshments and Gingersnap cookies!

Live music by Kelcey Lassen and Kerry Sheehan

Meet Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass

Friday, July 12 (Friday of Quilt Show Week)

3-6:30pm Refreshments and Gingersnap cookies!

Meet Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass

Cheryl’s artwork is featured on the 2024 Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Poster.

About Cheryl Chapman, Silly Dog Art Glass:

Cheryl employs traditional glass painting techniques, such as the “grisaille” technique, to create shadowing and texture. She then combines this technique with adding opaque high-fire glass enamels for detail and color. Cheryl starts with drawings embellished with a bit of whimsy and then begins the painting and firing process, which can take as many as five turns in the kiln to produce the final piece. Animals, especially dogs, cats, foxes, and birds, take precedence in my work. The scenery around our current home in Central Oregon has tremendously influenced her subject matter’s development. She enjoys detailing the close-up and sometimes partial view of an animal’s face or head. Cheryl’s artwork is featured on the 2024 Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Poster.

You can view and purchase Cheryl’s glass at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters.

About Makin’ It Local:

We are Makin’ It Local and Celebrating Oregon. Art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts and more. Featuring artwork by Kathy Deggendorfer, Megan Marie Myers, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona (Hikerbooty), James Parsons (Extreme Oregon), Pete Alport, Christian Murillo, Letter Press by Quail Lane Press and Green Bird Press, Julie Hamilton, Sheila Dunn, Susan Luckey Higdon, Kara Frampton (KF Stoneware) and many more! Stop by today — Seriously Great Art.

Summer Hours:

June 1-August 31, 2024 | Open daily, Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm

makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal • @sillydogartglass • 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters • 541-904-4722