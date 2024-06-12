Organizers Cancel 2024 Bend Brewfest Scheduled for October

The 2024 Bend Brewfest, which was set to return to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater for the first time since 2019, has been canceled organizers announced Monday afternoon. The craft beer festival was set to take place October 4 and 5.

Festivalgoers who pre-purchased mug and token packages will be fully and automatically refunded. As will breweries who already paid deposits to participate in the festival.

“It’s a heartbreaking decision,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater, the organizations that put on Brewfest. “Supporting the craft beer industry over the years has been a major point of pride for us. We really wanted to bring Brewfest back in all its glory. Unfortunately, to be able to put on the festival to our standards, there were just too many hurdles.”

Founded in 2003, the Bend Brewfest was held annually at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater every August through 2019. The three-day festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic and a smaller, two-day version of the event was held on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District in 2022. Last year the Brewfest was postponed with the goal of bringing it back to the amphitheater in 2024.

“This isn’t a decision we take lightly,” Eastes said. “We’ve put a significant amount of time and resources into trying to resurrect Brewfest following the pandemic. At this point of time, though, it’s just not feasible.”

Organizers remain hopeful that Brewfest, which has raised more than $150,000 for local nonprofits since its inception, will return in some form in the future. “We love this event, it’s something we’ve been honored to host over the past 20-plus years,” Eastes said. “And we’ll do everything in our power to see that it comes back in a safe, stable and sustainable form.”

Founded in 2003, the Bend Brewfest annually showcases the most creative and innovative craft breweries in the Pacific Northwest in a gorgeous setting along the banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. The Bend Brewfest has become known as an event where brewers can highlight their specialty, hard-to-find brews on the festival’s X-Taps.

