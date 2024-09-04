Sisters Folk Festival is Back with 33 Powerful Artists from Around the World

(Sisters Folk Festival 2023 | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) returns to charming Sisters with another diverse lineup of performing artists including folk legends like Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail, Chris Smither, The Mammals, and Väsen. The annual music festival takes place in downtown Sisters, Oregon on Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29.

For more than 25 years, SFF Presents has proudly produced this eclectic, multi-genre festival presenting a mix of world music, jazz, blues, bluegrass, and traditional folk for a unique listening experience with something for everyone to enjoy. Artists perform at intimate venues including expansive tents, a historic church, and courtyard patio stages at local restaurants.

The seven downtown venues range in atmosphere and capacity and include Sisters Art Works, The Belfry, The Depot, Open Door, Sisters Saloon, Oliver Lemon’s, and Village Green.

Patrons of the long-running music festival can expect to feel the warmth of community, the thrill of discovery, and the joy of live music in its purest form. Designed with the listening experience in mind, this is a transformative festival experience with world-class production in a laid-back community setting.

“The Sisters Folk Festival is a deep cultural and social experience. We curate the music to amplify the community vibe of Sisters while celebrating various forms of cultural expression. This year we have bands representing music from Spain, West Africa, Sweden, Venezuela, and many strands of American roots music traditions. Each year is different and unique and this year will surely deliver,” says SFF Presents creative director Brad Tisdel.

Artists performing at this year’s festival include Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail, Chris Smither, The Mammals Fantastic Cat, Väsen, Balla Kouyate and Mike Block Band, Cris Jacobs, Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band, Kittel & Co, Kyshona, Melissa Carper, Jourdan Thibodeaux & Les Rodaileurs, Luke Winslow-King & Roberto Luti, Las Guaracheras, Carsie Blanton, Brian Dunne, The Langan Band, Viv & Riley, Peter Mulvey, The Pairs, Gabe Lee, Cassandra Lewis, Paul McDonald, Michaela Anne, Tropa Magica, The Lowest Pair, Beth Wood, Lizzie No, San Miguel Fraser, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Jenner Fox & Jeremy Elliott, and Glitterfox.

Community members are encouraged to attend the third annual free, family-friendly KidZone at Fir Street Park on Saturday, September 28. The SFF KidZone celebrates community connecting through creativity and features live musical performances, Smokey Bear, puppet making, and interactive art activities. Enjoy kid-friendly live music from Dennis McGregor, Ant Ants Ants, The Pairs, Cory Strop, a Community Dance with Scandalous Chutney, and a salsa dance with the Venezuelan band Las Guaracheras. All ages are welcome, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

On Sunday, September 29, the public is invited to enjoy a second free offering at SFF’s longstanding Sisters Community Celebration at Village Green at 10am. Led by local singer-songwriter and poet Beth Wood, the celebration includes performances from multiple festival performers and traditionally ends in a rousing, collaborative finale. Many loyal attendees lovingly refer to the celebration as “church”.

SFF Presents, the nonprofit organization behind Sisters Folk Festival, Big Ponderoo and more, works to strengthen the community by centering the arts as an economic driver and foundational centerpiece of Sisters and Central Oregon. The festival is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and supports year-round art and music education programming in the Sisters community and beyond, including educational outreach programs at all three Sisters public schools, summer creativity camps for youth at Sisters Art Works, the Americana Song Academy, and art and music classes for adults. Learn more about their mission at sffpresents.org/our-work.

The full festival schedule and lineup are available at sistersfolkfest.org Three-day all events passes and a limited number of Friday-, Saturday- and Sunday-only tickets are available for purchase at aftontickets.com/SFF2024. It is anticipated that tickets will sell out in advance. For more information contact info@sffpresents.org.

