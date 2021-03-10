Updates on What’s Happening at The Environmental Center

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Spring Break Forest Explorers Camp

March 22-26, 10am-4pm at Skyliner Lodge

We’re now accepting applications for our Forest Explorers: Spring Vacation! Campers will learn about the Deschutes National Forest, natural history of the area, astronomy, water ecology and much more. This program is intended for K-5 students. APPLY TODAY!

From the Rethink Waste Team

Garden Educator Network Virtual Event

Wednesday, March 10 at 2pm (will be recorded)

Gardening With Students During COVID-19

Hear from two local teachers share how they continued garden-based learning virtually last spring and in-person this fall. Come with your COVID-19 related questions and concerns. There will be time for Q&A and resource/idea sharing. Email Denise to get the Google Meet event link or the recording.

Speaking of school garden programs during the pandemic… check us out on the front page of The Bulletin.

Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge

Join Oregon State University Extension Service and Oregonians around the state to grow different seeds in your garden! Sign up for this challenge and get four free seed packs, plus access to weekly gardening videos, how-to resources and Facebook events. OSU Extension Service will send these to your local Extension office for pick up. For folks living in Bend, The Environmental Center will be a Bend pick-up location. Staff will be on hand in our Learning Garden to distribute seeds and answer general gardening inquiries on Tuesday, April 6 from 4-6pm and Wednesday, April 7 from 8:30-10:30am. Seeds are in limited supply. Sign up today!

In Case You Missed It: Watch Community Solar Power Hour

Learn how you can invest in Oregon-based solar projects and get the energy savings on your electricity bill. Reach out if you have any questions!

Save the Date:

Virtual Green Drinks — Repair Edition

Thursday, March 25, 6:30-7:30pm.

We’re partnering up with Good Bike Co. and Oregon State Public Interest Research Group to bring you a great event. Stay tuned — details coming soon.

Salem Watch 2021

Oregon’s legislative session is underway and there are a number of bills related to waste, energy, climate and environmental justice that we are supporting and following. Each week, we’ll do our best to provide info and resources to learn more about these bills and how you can participate.

OLCV/OCN Virtual Lobby Day — March 24, 9:30am-5pm

It’s a virtual grassroots lobby day with Oregon lawmakers! The OLCV/OCN Lobby Day gives you the chance to meet with your lawmakers, tell your story and to urge them to make the environment a priority during the legislative session. RSVP to join.

Waste Legislation Update

HB 2698, Right to Repair: The public hearing happened on March 1, but was constrained for time. It is unclear when or if a second hearing session will occur. Now is a great time to reach out to your legislators and let them know you’re in support. Here’s an example of what you may share: “Oregonians including myself are concerned about the ever growing piles of toxic e-waste, the digital divide and our small local economies. This bill would address all three of these things by allowing us access to the tools, parts and manuals needed to fix our own electronics. I urge you to support HB 2698.”

SB 582 – 1: Modernizing Oregon’s Recycling System dominated three full hearing sessions, which is telling of the topic’s importance. Stay tuned for more information on a working group session that will inevitably be scheduled. We still encourage you to let your elected representatives know you support this bill.

Learn more about these two bills here. Find your elected officials here.

OUR PICKS

Job Announcement: Executive Director, Kôr Community Land Trust (KCLT)

KCLT is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable homeownership opportunities for residents of Central Oregon. The Executive Director is responsible for all aspects of KCLT’s operations, with special focus on community relations, fundraising and strategic planning.

Deschutes County Virtual Town Hall – March 6, 11am

Join Rep. Jason Kropf and Commissioner Phil Chang to learn more about the legislative process, ask questions and discuss issues that impact our communities.

Two opportunities to help shape ODOT projects:

Join the ODOT Mobility Advisory Committee : Two new positions to help advocate for the needs of people walking and biking (volunteer) Join the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee : Seeking an at-large member and an environmental representative ($30 per meeting)

Contact Jessica Horning, ODOT’s Pedestrian & Bicycle Program Manager, to learn more.

envirocenter.org