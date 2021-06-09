Sisters Folk Festival Returns in October 2021

(Introducing “Beulah the Badger” 2021 SFF poster art by Dennis McGregor)

Sisters Folk Festival is back! We couldn’t be happier to announce that we’re moving ahead with plans for a seven-venue festival taking place October 1-3 in beautiful Sisters. We have 17 artists confirmed so far and plan to add another dozen or so before we’re done. All of our venues will be tented and/or outdoor so we will not be requiring face masks, per CDC recommendations. We also won’t be checking your vaccination status, though we certainly encourage everyone to get their shots before venturing into crowd situations like those that occur at a festival. As with all things COVID, all of this could change if new guidelines are instituted before October, though that’s looking unlikely at this point.

Tickets go on sale in one week, at 9am on June 9, and with this year’s reduced number of venues and carried over tickets from 2020 we don’t expect them to last very long. Sisters Folk Arts Circle members will get a promo code this Friday for early purchase access, coming to your email inbox that morning.

2020 SFF Ticket Holders who:

Carried their ticket(s) over s hould have received reissued tickets emailed through Afton Tickets on June 2. If you haven’t seen that yet, be sure to email us ASAP so we can verify both your 2020 order and your email address.

Donated their ticket(s) to SFF should be on the lookout for an email on Friday morning with a promo code to purchase tickets early!

Converted their ticket(s) to the Loyalty Package will also get that email on Friday, so be watching for it!

Refunds on SFF tickets will be given upon request through July 31, 2021.

Wondering about the Americana Song Academy?

We’ll be announcing our plans for 2021 in our new location as soon as we’ve communicated with our remaining 2020 campers. Spoiler alert: the new location is BREATHTAKING!!

At this point, we expect to have around 20 spots available for new registrants. If you are intending to enroll, we recommend that you go ahead and get your festival tickets as soon as they go on sale, then if you’re successful in scoring a spot at Song Camp we will issue you the ASA discount on the ticket price paid.

If you carried your Song Academy registration over from 2020, we’ll be in touch very soon with information about this year’s amazing event!

Summer of Festival concert tickets are on sale now – don’t miss out!

sistersfolkfestival.org