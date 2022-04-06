Sunriver Music Festival Announces 2022 Summer Concert Series

(Maestro Mitchell leads the Festival Orchestra and world-class soloists Timothy Jones, baritone; William Hagen, violin; and a new medalist of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition | Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s 45th season will fill Central Oregon with music August 8-21. In two stunning locations – Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall and the brand-new Caldera High School in Bend — Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the Festival Orchestra and world-class soloists in a remarkable 45th season of the landmark Summer Festival.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a groundbreaking solo piano concert, and the fun “Discover the Symphony” concert will be on stage this summer. Classical Concert I opens the season August 10 at the brand new Caldera High School auditorium in Bend. Also being held at Caldera High School is the Pops Concert on August 12 and Classical Concert IV on August 21. All other concerts will be at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall.

“We are looking forward to this new era marking the inaugural season with our new Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell. This summer will be a breath of fresh air as we return indoors at these two beautiful venues, “shares Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Maestro Mitchell is an esteemed conductor bringing high-quality musical experiences for Central Oregon residents and visitors and we cannot wait for this community to meet him!”

This is a great time to consider joining as a Friend of the Festival member because seat reservations open to members as early as April 1 before opening to the public on June 1. Members have first choice of the best seats while helping sustain the musical magic into the 45th season and beyond.

2022 Summer Festival Concert Schedule

August 8, 2022 — Kick off your season with a special outdoor free MOVIE NIGHT on August 8. The film highlights the dramatic story of Beethoven’s Third Symphony (Eroica). Why was the Eroica so revolutionary? Why did this symphony provoke political arguments among patrons and performers alike? How did Beethoven’s Eroica impact the future of classical music then and forever? Join us for movie night and find out!

Classical Concert I — August 10, 2022 — Caldera High School in Bend, 7:30pm

We open Maestro Mitchell’s tenure with a celebratory concert featuring many of our fine orchestra musicians and Beethoven’s monumental masterpiece, the Eroica.

Pops Concert — August 12, 2022 — Caldera High School, 7:30pm

The first half celebrates big anniversaries in the world of music for the silver screen. The second half features all that jazz. Come for your favorite film scores and dynamic live arrangements of Gershwin, Joplin, Ellington standards and more! Featuring Timothy Jones, bass-baritone

Classical Concert II — August 15, 2022 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm

A brand new Cliburn-winning piano soloist joins the Festival Orchestra in a stunningly beautiful piano-centric evening. This June, tune into the world’s pre-eminent piano competition at cliburn.org to see who our soloist will be!

Solo Piano Concert — August 16, 2022 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm

The historical Great Hall set the scene for a groundbreaking solo performance from one of the best young pianists in the world.

Discover the Symphony Concert — August 17, 2022 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm

This entertaining concert presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the beautiful Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra. Free for kids 18 and under, fun for all ages!

Classical Concert III — August 18, 2022 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm

Featuring William Hagen, violin. The riveting 28-year-old American violinist, already a seasoned international performer hailed as a “brilliant virtuoso… a standout,” joins the Festival Orchestra for Brahms’ iconic Violin Concerto.

Classical Concert IV — August 21, 2022 — Caldera High School, 7:30pm

Featuring Timothy Jones, bass-baritone, an enthusiastic champion of contemporary works and composers. Equally at home on the opera and concert stage as he is in the more intimate settings of chamber music and solo recital, Jones performs with the Festival Orchestra in a closing concert of Shakespearean grandeur.