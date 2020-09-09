Six Says until First Chair + 75 Percent of Our Fundraising Goal Reached

(Photo | courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Tune in next week on Tuesday for a one-of-a-kind broadcast highlighting the work of OAS and the power of sport in the lives of individuals of all abilities. With appearances from professional athletes, new program announcements and a recap of the last year at OAS – this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Register to “attend” on the event website and share with your friends!

Join us for the First Chair Virtual Fundraiser

September 15, 5:30-6pm

Broadcast from the Bledsoe Family Winery Tasting Room

The event is FREE to “attend,” plus all are welcome from all corners of the globe!

The First Chair fundraising event and campaign are an effort to raise $50,000 to continue to support Oregon Adaptive Sports’ work in creating life-changing outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities.

All funds will be directly supporting OAS’ ongoing summer programs which are being offered at no cost to the community and will help into the upcoming winter season.

Your donation will directly impact an athlete we serve!

