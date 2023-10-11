So You’ve Always Wanted to Write a Book…

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Fun & Inspiring Creative Writing Courses

In this two-hour workshop, join local writing instructor Mike Cooper to look at theme, intent, significance, and purpose, and explore how to accomplish your goal in your writing. Bring some written work of your own (fiction, nonfiction, or poetry). Open to writers of all levels and genres.

Instructor: Michael Cooper

Tuesday, October 17

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $45

Not too many years ago writers needed an agent and a publisher to (eventually) see their book in print. Today you can bypass the gatekeepers, publish your work on your own schedule, and keep a larger portion of the profits by learning to self-publish. In this course you will discover how to navigate every step in the self-publishing process. Whether you’re just thinking of writing a book or you have a manuscript ready to publish, this interactive workshop series will save you time, save you money, and give you a huge head start on the process.

Instructor: Don Sturgill

Mondays, October 23-November 13

6-7:30pm

Online Zoom; $99

In this course, learn essential building blocks for fiction and memoir including plot, setting, theme, characterization, point-of-view, and dialogue. What is the hero’s journey, and how does a writer develop a story concept into a page-turning bestseller? Award-winning author and college educator Kathryn Mattingly will inspire you to begin your novel, complete your first draft, or reassess what you have written so far. Open to novel and memoir writers of all levels!

Instructor: Kathryn Mattingly

Tuesdays, October 24-November 28

9am-12pm

COCC Chandler Lab 207; $159

