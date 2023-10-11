Tickets on Sale Now for Historical Haunt Walks with the Deschutes Historical Museum

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend walking tours has been sharing the history and haunts of Bend’s downtown district since 2010. Join us October 13-14 for some freakish family fun. Strolling through Bend’s historic downtown, escorted by knowledgeable museum guides, the walking tours stop at the Deschutes Historical Museum’s favorite locations where the past is brought back to life.

Over two nights the museum is offering 32 one-hour tours with the fun beginning at 4pm. Each walking tour starts at the historic Reid School building, now home to the Deschutes Historical Museum, and ends downtown, covering approximately one mile of flat sidewalks and through alleyways. Tours leave every 20 minutes. As the featured locations are operating businesses tours do not enter any buildings.

SPACE IS LIMITED — This popular fundraiser and membership drive for the Deschutes Historical Museum does sell out. Tickets are $15 per person. Tickets are not refundable but are transferable.

Not yet a member of the Deschutes Historical Museum? Purchase four (4) or more tickets and receive one (1) Household Museum Membership FREE. Receipt required.

Tickets will be sold online only through Eventbrite.com beginning October 1. Ticket link posted below.

While you wait for your tour, wander the halls of the museum exploring Deschutes County’s history, checking out our latest exhibit Klunkers & Stumpjumpers: A History on Two Wheels. Stop in the research room and view past ghostbuster footage of the “Brosterhous Ghost.” Admission to the museum is free with your tour.

Visit deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813 for more information.

Ticket link: eventbrite.com/e/historical-haunts-of-downtown-bend-walking-tours-2023-tickets-727859456227?aff=oddtdtcreator.

deschuteshistory.org