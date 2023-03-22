Soar into Spring Break

(Barn owl flies in Sky Hunters program | Photo by John Williams)

Make it a special spring break for your family and visit the High Desert Museum. Kicking off our summer hours is just the start. Beginning Saturday, March 25, ppen daily from 9am-5pm.

One BIG highlight is the indoor flight demo Sky Hunters. Experience powerful predators close-up as raptors fly just overhead and Museum wildlife specialists share about the birds’ agility and grace.

Sky Hunters begins this Saturday, March 25 with shows daily at 11am and 1:30pm. Seating is limited. Arrive early to purchase your tickets. ONE WEEK ONLY!

Sky Hunters

Saturday, March 25-Saturday, April 1

11am and 1:30pm

$7, members receive 20% discount

We’re excited to welcome special guests from the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife from Thursday, March 30-Saturday, April 1. Meet them at the Autzen Otter Exhibit sharing information and biofacts about sea otters and Pacific lamprey.

Let Three Original Museum Exhibits Spark Curiosity

Celebrate the thriving culture of Black rodeos in In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo. Through the photography of Gabriela Hasbun, the exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

In the depth of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. But under the surface, a secret world comes to life. Explore the hidden world in the immersive and bilingual exhibit, Under the Snow.

Discover artwork imbued with life in Creations in Spirit. For many Native communities of the Plateau, a work of art spans beyond the walls of a museum. Indigenous artists share their work and their stories.

Visit Today!

highdesertmuseum.org