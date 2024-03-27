The World On Tap Debuts at On Tap in Bend April 6

(Graphic courtesy of On Tap Bend)

Grand Craft Beer introduces Bend to The World On Tap at local-favorite On Tap Bend on Saturday, April 6, then the following month brings back crowd-favorite Baker’s Dozen Fest on Saturday, May 11 at its birthplace, Culmination Brewing, for another round of coffee beers, coffees featured in those beers, and like a dudely rug to tie it all together, doughnuts.

The World On Tap celebrates 18 worldwide beer styles such as Mexican lager, Japanese lager, German hefeweizen, Swedish farmhouse ale, and more including an IPA using exclusively South African hops. Food trucks will serve international & regional cuisines while a one-day-only sugar shack offers locally-made, global desserts including French beignets, Peruvian sweets, and Japanese cream sandwiches. Admission is free and all beers and foods are a la carte at this family-friendly event featuring AM/FM Luxury Travel agency on hand to raffle off five chances to win $100 travel vouchers anywhere on Earth! On Tap Bend on Bend’s Eastside (1424 NE Cushing Dr.) hosts the festival Saturday, April 6 from 12-6pm.

The eighth annual Baker’s Dozen, Oregon’s renowned coffee beer and doughnut festival, features three things Portland does best: beer, coffee, and doughnuts, each represented by a baker’s dozen artisans. Attendees suffer no FOMO as admission includes samples of everything including many of the specific coffee roasts featured in the beers, but one of this year’s new vendors is FOMO, the pop-up Korean fried chicken shop at Culmination Brewing, which will offer Korean-style black sesame doughnuts. The festival returns to its original venue, Tickets are now available for $40 ($50 at the door if available) with a new VIP ticket ($65 includes early admission at 10 a.m., a larger special glass mug, and a can of Culmination coffee beer to take home). Culmination Brewing (2117 NE Oregon St.) hosts on Saturday, May 11, from 11am-2pm.

Baker’s Dozen benefits All Hands Raised, a nonprofit organization benefiting Portland public schools, with a focus on racial equality, which is committed to improving education for children and youth throughout Multnomah County from cradle to career.

Tickets at merctickets.com/go/BakersDozenFest.

facebook.com/GrandCraftBend • Facebook.com/BakersDozenFest • @GrandCraftBend • @BakersDozenFest