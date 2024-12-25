Sparks Lake Meanderings

((L-R) Sparks Lake Narrows, Sparks Lake Meadow by Jan Dow)

I have been meandering around Sparks Lake in my kayak for many years. As a landscape painter, I’m always looking for new images to inspire me, and Sparks Lake never lets me down. For years it was the iconic views of South Sister and the partially hidden narrow fingers of water that provided inspiration. I couldn’t get enough of the narrow passage that leads to and from the south end of the lake. Or the narrow fingers that end with a full on close up view of Mt. Bachelor. The beauty of it all continues to be completely astonishing to me.

More recently, my artistic eye has been drawn to the many basalt formations created by ancient lava flows that surround the east side of the lake. They are extremely varied in size, shape, and relationship to the water. Sometimes the formations loom above me and provide peek a boo views of South Sister. Sometimes, in the early summer when the water level is high, my kayak can slip into various narrow cuts and mini chasms in the tall basalt walls that won’t be accessible later in the summer. Paddling in as far as I can get, I sometimes discover tiny sandy beaches and flowers that can’t be seen even a few weeks later. Dramatic new images present themselves for painting ideas.

Beautiful landscapes are one of the biggest joys of my life. I stare and stare and stare, and am filled with amazement and gratitude. Because I paint from my photos, I get to stare at my beloved landscapes all over again when creating a painting. And I get to discover the nuances of color, texture, light, shape, and more that I didn’t see before.

Jan Dow is a pastel landscape painter, and a member of the High Desert Art League.

