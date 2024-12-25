Updates from Old Mill District

(Graphic courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Styx & Kevin Cronin

with Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

Welcome to the Grand Evolution! Styx and Kevin Cronin, former lead singer/songwriter of REO Speedwagon, celebrate 25 years of musical friendship this summer on the Brotherhood of Rock Tour along with Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles. No doubt we’ll fist pump and sing along when the rock and roll dynamos deliver hits Renegade, Keep On Loving You, and Hotel California on Saturday, June 14.

Local Food Vendors

Hayden Homes Amphitheater is now accepting applications from local food vendors looking to be a part of our 2025 concert season. “We are seeking local vendors who can help us create a memorable experience with great food and outstanding service while staying committed to sustainability — a value we care deeply about,” said Jessie St George, executive chef and assistant food and beverage manager. If you believe your food service business aligns with our vision, we encourage you to peek at the application link below!

The application period closes February 12, or earlier if we reach application capacity.

